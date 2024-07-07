Uniswap Trading Down 17.3% This Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.60 billion and approximately $121.87 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $7.66 or 0.00013733 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00010294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.85 or 0.00110870 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000152 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,034,295 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,034,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 8.01931448 USD and is up 4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1059 active market(s) with $121,325,503.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

