Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $183.99. 775,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.62 and a 200-day moving average of $177.59. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $186.30.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

