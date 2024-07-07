Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Trimmed by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.67. 445,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,870. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.69 and its 200 day moving average is $239.39. The stock has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

