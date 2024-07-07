Venus BUSD Price Tops $0.0223 on Top Exchanges (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Venus BUSD has a market capitalization of $60.12 million and $1.14 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Venus BUSD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Venus BUSD token can now be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venus BUSD Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02230762 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

