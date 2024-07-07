Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Cut to C$20.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.25 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$21.63.

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 3.3 %

VET opened at C$15.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.96, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.15. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$13.30 and a twelve month high of C$21.60. The firm has a market cap of C$2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.73.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C($1.07). Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.21% and a negative net margin of 34.11%. The firm had revenue of C$508.04 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 1.6180556 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.70%.

Insider Transactions at Vermilion Energy

In related news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.45 per share, with a total value of C$82,245.00. In other news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.37, for a total value of C$491,100.00. Also, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.45 per share, with a total value of C$82,245.00. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

