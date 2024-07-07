Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.0569 on Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0569 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $11,612.56 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,942.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $319.86 or 0.00561725 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00010068 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.49 or 0.00111499 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00035447 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.41 or 0.00274681 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00040187 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00062795 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,764,185 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

