Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Raised by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,931 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Tobam boosted its stake in Visa by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 4,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,712 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 19,036 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 21,831 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

V stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $270.36. 7,986,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,135,279. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.68 and a one year high of $290.96. The stock has a market cap of $494.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.91.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.56.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

