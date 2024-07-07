Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Trims Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP reduced its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.90.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $526,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,946.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME Group stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.40. 3,458,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,391,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.10. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.11 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

