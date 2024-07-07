Wanchain Trading 20.1% Lower This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $31.40 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 20.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00045845 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00007852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00012369 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00010321 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,105,080 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

