Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TPX. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Shares of TPX opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average of $51.14. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $36.12 and a one year high of $57.13. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 168.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 25.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Linonia Partnership LP acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,445,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,074,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,750,000 after purchasing an additional 32,707 shares in the last quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,198,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 26,342.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,039,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

