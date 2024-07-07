Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,623,044,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,308,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,050 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,833,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,477 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,780,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,503,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.36.

WFC stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $59.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,436,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,654,424. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.48. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $207.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

