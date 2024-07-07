Wizz Air’s (WIZZ) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZFree Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,300 ($41.74) price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 2,250 ($28.46) to GBX 2,150 ($27.19) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

LON WIZZ opened at GBX 2,042 ($25.83) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,493.26. The company has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -471.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.31. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of GBX 1,518.50 ($19.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,837 ($35.88). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,232.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,167.83.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

