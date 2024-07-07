Wrapped AVAX Trading 12.3% Lower This Week (WAVAX)

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Wrapped AVAX token can now be purchased for about $25.75 or 0.00046040 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped AVAX has a total market capitalization of $128.82 million and approximately $11.29 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped AVAX has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped AVAX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped AVAX Token Profile

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 5,001,672 tokens. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped AVAX’s official website is www.avalabs.org.

Wrapped AVAX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 4,996,545.41238998. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 26.64305136 USD and is up 5.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1088 active market(s) with $11,038,628.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped AVAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped AVAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped AVAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped AVAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.