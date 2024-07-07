Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.11.

Several analysts have weighed in on XENE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 175,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after buying an additional 49,483 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $10,908,000. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 107,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 261,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XENE opened at $36.81 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.99 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average of $42.81.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

