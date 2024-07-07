Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by GLOBALT Investments LLC GA

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lowered its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.12. 1,477,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,756. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.05.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $963,332.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,596,900.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $963,332.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,596,900.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at $23,817,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,080. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

