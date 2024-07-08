Alexandros Aldous Sells 7,809 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 7,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $312,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 129,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alexandros Aldous also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Alexandros Aldous sold 10,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Alexandros Aldous sold 2,191 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $87,640.00.

Chefs’ Warehouse Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF traded up $0.75 on Monday, hitting $42.40. The company had a trading volume of 401,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,561. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 2.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chefs’ Warehouse

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $874.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

