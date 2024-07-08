Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $12,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,570,541.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,481,343 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.23.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $233.34. 1,729,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,289,313. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.09. The firm has a market cap of $115.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $241.88.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

