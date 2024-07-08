Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,046 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,404,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,162.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817,808 shares of the software company’s stock worth $212,973,000 after acquiring an additional 753,051 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock worth $711,216,000 after acquiring an additional 479,559 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,608 shares of the software company’s stock worth $414,551,000 after acquiring an additional 442,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,322,121 shares of the software company’s stock worth $321,910,000 after acquiring an additional 429,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,566 shares in the company, valued at $7,418,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,701 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.42.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $247.96. 1,230,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $279.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

