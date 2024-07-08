ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
NASDAQ:IMOS traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $26.64. 9,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,064. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.04. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $968.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.88.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $169.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.
