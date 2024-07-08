ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

NASDAQ:IMOS traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $26.64. 9,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,064. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.04. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $968.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.88.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $169.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 1.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 105,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 40,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 47.6% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 7.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

