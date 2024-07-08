Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 888 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 888 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.41.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.5 %

LOW traded up $3.26 on Monday, hitting $217.15. 2,931,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,030. The firm has a market cap of $123.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

