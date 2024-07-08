Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $295,000 Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.16, for a total transaction of $12,209,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,223,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,984,983.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.16, for a total value of $12,209,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,223,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,984,983.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $36,334,289.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,895,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 302,525 shares of company stock valued at $93,982,207. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $4.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $337.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,926,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,739,336. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.38. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.17 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The company has a market cap of $109.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.29.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

