Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $4.87 Million Stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Invesco Water Resources ETF accounts for 0.5% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.23% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PHO. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PHO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.29. The company had a trading volume of 71,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,993. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.86. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $68.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0926 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

