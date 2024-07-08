Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNR. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 18,458 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 22,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,345,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,213,000 after buying an additional 81,322 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 87,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period.

Shares of GNR stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.22. 86,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,161. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.24. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.68 and a fifty-two week high of $60.63.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

