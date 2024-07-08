Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 1.1% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $11,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $314.35. 64,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,569. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $233.54 and a 12 month high of $314.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.70. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.