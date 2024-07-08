Dymension One Day Volume Tops $75.51 Million (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 8th. Dymension has a total market capitalization of $240.68 million and approximately $75.51 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dymension has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One Dymension coin can now be bought for $1.27 or 0.00002226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Dymension

Dymension’s total supply is 1,027,686,660 coins and its circulating supply is 189,703,630 coins. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,027,584,319 with 189,586,938 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.1640536 USD and is up 7.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $39,839,542.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

