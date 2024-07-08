Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $7,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $455,623,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,728,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,469,000 after buying an additional 1,501,692 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,511,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,357,000 after buying an additional 536,864 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,909,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,981,000 after buying an additional 472,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,743,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,533,000 after buying an additional 410,042 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ELS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.73. 1,045,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,773. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $74.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.37%.

ELS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELS

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.