Hudock Inc. Buys 151 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,411 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $441,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 56,739 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.69.

COP stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.21. 4,196,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,622,363. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $131.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $102.75 and a one year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

