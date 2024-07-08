Hudock Inc. Makes New $204,000 Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 8,303 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 157,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,763,000 after buying an additional 11,797 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 219,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,175,000 after buying an additional 9,212 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 534.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC traded down $3.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.51. 1,897,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,693,884. The stock has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.20 and a 200 day moving average of $176.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $117.15 and a 52 week high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $227.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.31.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

