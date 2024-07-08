Hudock Inc. Purchases 53 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $5.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $339.60. 2,984,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,442,896. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.