Hudock Inc. Sells 310 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hudock Inc. decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 21.2% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 24,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 168,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.7% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. UBS Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.53.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $177.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,502,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,042. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $131.70 and a 12 month high of $199.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

