Hudock Inc. Sells 38,223 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Hudock Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,223 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $20,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $97.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,602,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,205,604. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.31. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

