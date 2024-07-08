Hudock Inc. Sells 664 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Hudock Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SUSA stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.16. 55,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,718. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.04 and a fifty-two week high of $114.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.34.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

