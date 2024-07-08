Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,597 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $24,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Intel Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.99. The stock had a trading volume of 81,807,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,715,371. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.85. The firm has a market cap of $144.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.05. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

