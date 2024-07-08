Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,797,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,054 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 1.8% of Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 3.55% of MercadoLibre worth $2,717,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,964,000 after acquiring an additional 497,535 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $554,386,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 112,333.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,703,000 after buying an additional 146,034 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,432.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 127,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,140,000 after buying an additional 119,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 750,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,787,000 after buying an additional 88,359 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre stock traded up $24.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,683.75. The stock had a trading volume of 310,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,117. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,644.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,607.69. The company has a market capitalization of $85.37 billion, a PE ratio of 75.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,063.02 and a 52-week high of $1,825.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MELI. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. New Street Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

