Jupiter (JUP) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.08 Billion

Jupiter (JUP) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $120.47 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter token can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter launched on January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange. The official website for Jupiter is jup.ag.

Jupiter Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,350,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.69251597 USD and is down -8.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 461 active market(s) with $107,890,077.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

