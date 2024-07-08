Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 119,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 8.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $7,874,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.19.

Shares of MAR stock traded down $1.12 on Monday, hitting $239.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,824. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.15. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.75 and a 1 year high of $260.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

