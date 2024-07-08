Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Down 15.8% This Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $168.94 million and approximately $5.38 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00044037 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00012083 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00010200 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,126,669,611 coins and its circulating supply is 883,107,959 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.