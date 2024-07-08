Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,107 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Murphy Oil worth $8,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,861,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,397,000 after purchasing an additional 207,547 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 164,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,020,000 after buying an additional 17,556 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 72,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 53,201 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,349,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Murphy Oil stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.22. 1,023,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,438. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.98. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $36.95 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $794.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.94 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 11.75%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MUR. Mizuho upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

