Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,071 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Mueller Industries worth $17,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,299,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,945,000 after buying an additional 6,150,358 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,618,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,382 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,039,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,862 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,172,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,883,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,745 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Donovan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $115,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,836.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Donovan sold 2,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $115,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,836.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $160,181.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,090,399.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,762 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Industries stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.50. The stock had a trading volume of 540,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,172. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $34.96 and a one year high of $60.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.03 and its 200 day moving average is $52.68.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $849.65 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.03%.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

