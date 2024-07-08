Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,394 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $16,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 5,145.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 23,514 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the third quarter worth about $840,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in RTX by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 594,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,782,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in RTX by 40.0% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $639,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,737,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,530,821. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.45. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.65. The company has a market capitalization of $133.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

