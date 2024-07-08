Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 7,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 991 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:CI traded up $4.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $323.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,753,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $337.67 and a 200-day moving average of $334.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $253.95 and a 52-week high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total transaction of $338,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total transaction of $338,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,726. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

