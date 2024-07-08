Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $13.42 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REGN. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,152.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Argus raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,027.55.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $18.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,052.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $688.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1,081.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,001.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $959.41. The company has a market cap of $115.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at $399,729,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,208 shares of company stock worth $62,514,142. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

