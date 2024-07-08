Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $15.87 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $15,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $209.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,699,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,678. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.15. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $217.77. The stock has a market cap of $122.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,674 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.81.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

