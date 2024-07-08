Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.60 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Humana by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 38,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,455,000 after buying an additional 19,309 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Humana by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 84,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,451,000 after buying an additional 23,819 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Humana by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 24.1% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $409.55.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $370.43. The company had a trading volume of 764,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,530. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.38. The firm has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.51. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $530.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

