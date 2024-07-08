Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.69 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 152,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,706,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 37,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.89. 784,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,721. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $157.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.89. The firm has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.75.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.91%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

