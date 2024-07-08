Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.15 Million Stock Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,558 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $7,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rambus by 14.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,794,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,476,000 after acquiring an additional 616,670 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Rambus by 45.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 303,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 94,378 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rambus during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Rambus by 2.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,414,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,909,000 after purchasing an additional 105,281 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $307,985.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,432.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rambus news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $307,985.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,432.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $920,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,461,493.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,625 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of RMBS stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,042,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.20. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $76.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.83 and its 200 day moving average is $60.60.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 78.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

