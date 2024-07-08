Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.69 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MMM traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,289,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,404,114. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $106.04. The stock has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.58.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

