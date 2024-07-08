Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Invests $6.97 Million in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 189,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,970,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of American Homes 4 Rent as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 124,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 389,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,317,000 after buying an additional 95,749 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth about $14,690,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.53.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AMH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,334,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.74. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $37.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average is $35.91.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $423.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at $873,931. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Homes 4 Rent

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

