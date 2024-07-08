Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Makes New $7.51 Million Investment in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 567,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,505,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OSW. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 56.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth about $4,926,000. Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,360,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,183,000 after purchasing an additional 147,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,898,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,865,000 after purchasing an additional 117,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:OSW traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.57. The stock had a trading volume of 460,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,681. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.67 and a beta of 2.14. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $16.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $211.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OneSpaWorld news, insider Susan Reardon Bonner sold 35,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $527,976.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 272,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,451.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other OneSpaWorld news, insider Susan Reardon Bonner sold 35,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $527,976.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 272,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,451.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $38,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,651.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,762 shares of company stock valued at $755,153. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OneSpaWorld Profile

(Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

