Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,246 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,246 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.45% of Banner worth $7,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Banner by 35.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Banner by 33.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banner by 2.8% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 142,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Banner by 24.1% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banner in the first quarter valued at about $1,064,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banner Stock Performance

Banner stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.81. The stock had a trading volume of 96,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,908. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.91. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $39.31 and a 12 month high of $55.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Banner Announces Dividend

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $144.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.67 million. Banner had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 21.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 39.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BANR. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Banner from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

